20,272 Shares in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

BLCN opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

