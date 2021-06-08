Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Get Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF alerts:

CNBS opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.