Swiss National Bank Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $814,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,047 shares of company stock worth $4,650,517 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -115.81, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

