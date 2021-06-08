Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,277,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,642,000.

QQQN stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

