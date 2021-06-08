Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 460 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,724,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000.

Shares of ARKQ opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

