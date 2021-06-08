Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 797,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

