MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $314.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

