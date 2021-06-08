United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of United Community Banks worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

