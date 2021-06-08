Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.