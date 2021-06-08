Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

