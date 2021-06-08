Schroders (LON:SDRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,750.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and last traded at GBX 2,676.40 ($34.97), with a volume of 1457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,670 ($34.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,597.02.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

