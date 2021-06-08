Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 238.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of CBT opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

