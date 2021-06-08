The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 892 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

