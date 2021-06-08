The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.