The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 840.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BGR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.