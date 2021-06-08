The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,921,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,979 shares of company stock worth $1,514,646. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

