The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Insmed stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

