Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,648 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.28. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

