Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kaman were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kaman by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $18,761,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

