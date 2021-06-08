Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 435 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CL King upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

