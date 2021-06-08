Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,644 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MGE Energy were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, David Loasby acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $222,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEE opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

MGEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

