Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. Sells 10,804 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

