Alistair Bennallack Purchases 13,333,333 Shares of Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) Stock

Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) insider Alistair Bennallack acquired 13,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$266,666.66 ($190,476.19).

About Invion

Invion Limited, a clinical-stage life-sciences company, researches and develops photodynamic therapy for the treatment of various cancers in Australia. The company is developing IVX-PDT, a chlorophyll-based photosensitizer to treat skin cancers, as well as solid cancers, including lung, prostrate, ovarian, and mesothelioma cancers.

