AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea Sells 994 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AVB opened at $212.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $214.22.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 97,486 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $27,677,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 99.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.19.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.