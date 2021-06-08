Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.14. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $147.04 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

