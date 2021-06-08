Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 100.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,707 shares of company stock worth $1,328,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

