Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American River Bankshares were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

