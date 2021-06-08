Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.44 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,400 shares of company stock worth $9,071,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of SFBS opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

