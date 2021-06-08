Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $372.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.