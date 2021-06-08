The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,181 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

