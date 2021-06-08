The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 16,731.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,915,602 shares of company stock valued at $121,678,318. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of VRM opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

