The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

