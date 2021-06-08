The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

