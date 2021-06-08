Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 90,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3,021.8% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 4,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 736,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $654,396,000 after acquiring an additional 100,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 848.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 259,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 232,488 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

