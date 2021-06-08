Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.91 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,424. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

