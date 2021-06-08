Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 295 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Kadant worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE KAI opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.16. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

