Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.