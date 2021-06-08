Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 333,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

MIME stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,802,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $711,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,000 shares of company stock worth $10,164,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

