MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 563.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

