Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Insiders have sold 79,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.