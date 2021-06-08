Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

