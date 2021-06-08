Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $42,468,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $10,461,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 380,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 377,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

FNB opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

