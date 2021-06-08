Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lazard by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Lazard by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 248,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

