Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.