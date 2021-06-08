MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Purchases 319,551 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 319,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$875,569.74 ($625,406.96).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Christopher Mackay bought 317,998 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$864,954.56 ($617,824.69).

On Friday, May 14th, Christopher Mackay bought 952,480 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$2,574,553.44 ($1,838,966.74).

On Friday, May 7th, Christopher Mackay bought 195,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$535,670.00 ($382,621.43).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Christopher Mackay bought 107,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$292,400.00 ($208,857.14).

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Mackay bought 5,777,291 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$15,020,956.60 ($10,729,254.71).

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

