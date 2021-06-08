Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Richard J. Braemer Sells 10,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

