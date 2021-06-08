Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -1.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

