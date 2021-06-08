Ansbert Gadicke Sells 22,296 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

