Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,648 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.81.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.