Financial Review: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) & QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palantir Technologies and QAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 QAD 0 1 1 0 2.50

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.17%. QAD has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given QAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QAD is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palantir Technologies and QAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 42.01 -$1.17 billion $0.19 128.74 QAD $307.86 million 5.03 $11.06 million $0.55 135.87

QAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies. Palantir Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A QAD 3.59% 7.78% 3.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QAD beats Palantir Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About QAD

QAD Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions. It also provides integrated supplier management software products that include supplier portal, precision global trade transportation execution, supplier management, and sourcing services; and connected supply chain software products that comprise supply chain and digital supply chain planning solutions. In addition, the company offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical development, and integration. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. The company serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

